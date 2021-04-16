Joan Laporta it has so many open fronts that it just can’t cope. The Blaugrana leader, who landed in Barcelona early in the afternoon after traveling to Madrid to witness the final of the Spanish Futsal Super Cup where Barcelona lost (6-4) to Inter Movistar, attended the cameras of Cuatro and La Sexta in an ‘express’ interview where the President He addressed all the issues, although offering very different answers.

Where he was more forceful was when they asked him about the final of the Copa del Rey that will be played this Saturday, “we want to play it and win it”, although he showed much more evasive when asked if Koeman’s continuity depended on the result of the Cup final, since he avoided commenting on it. It should not be forgotten that during the electoral campaign, Laporta made it very clear that the future of the Dutch coach would depend “on the game and the results”, so a defeat this Saturday against Athletic would put Koeman in a very compromised position, despite have one more year of contract.

Where the brand new leader did respond was when they asked him about the world soccer modal forward, Earling haaland, ensuring that “what has to be done will be done and done well”. In this sense, Laporta plays with the trump card of his friendship with his agent, Mino Raiola, who was already a few weeks ago in Barcelona, ​​accompanied by the player’s father, to personally know the Blaugrana offer. In fact, it is speculated that Laporta has included the name of the Borussia Dortmund striker as a claim to Leo to convince him that they are building a winning project.

He also assured, at the insistence of some fan that fichara to Neymar, that “I like it too”, and made it clear that the path of the renewal of Leo Messi has already begun: “It is progressing adequately.” And it is that this morning in RAC1 they assured that the Argentine crack already had an official offer of the club on the table, although the environment of the player denied it immediately.