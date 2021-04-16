Joan Laporta hung a banner on the outskirts of the Bernabéu on December 16 with a message: “I want to see you again”. The Catalan won the elections and was invested as president of Barcelona on March 17. Although his message, his message seems gagged according to the sporting results achieved by Barcelona football, basketball and futsal.

Barcelona Spain

His first trip as president of the Barça club was to Paris with the difficult mission to overcome the 1-4 that PSG endorsed Barça in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The result in the return leg was a draw to one, elimination, but leaving a showy game. To this must be added the defeat in the Classical that deprived the Catalans of sleeping leaders and tightening the Atlético de Madrid.

Basketball, one of the hopes for Barça’s joys, has not brought smiles to Laporta’s face. The culés won the Cup, but with Tusquets as president, and they both lost Classics basketball: one from the Euroleague 76-81 and the other from the League 85-87.

Futsal has not given joy to either Laporta. The Blaugrana have played two finals in 18 days, one of the Spanish Cup and another of Super Cup and in both they have been defeated against Movistar Inter. But Laporta He has a place to hold onto and the season is yet to end. This same Saturday he can raise a title such as the Copa del Rey as long as their players beat Athletic in The Cartuja (21:00, Telecinco).