The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, made an institutional statement before the official media of the club to transmit the condolences and explain how it has been decided to postpone Barça-Osasuna after the sudden death of the doctor of the first team, Carles Miñarro Garcia, this afternoon at the team concentration hotel.

“Dr. Miñarro was a person very dear to all. He has died this afternoon at the team concentration hotel. As you can imagine, the players, the staff, the coach, the directive … we were all very sad. It was a complicated situation because it was someone we all wanted. He took care of everyone. I didn’t have a no for anyone. He was a great professional, a great doctor, a great person. We loved him very much. It came to all the displacements, ”the president started.

When they met the news and after communicating the death of the Miñarro family, Laporta communicated what happened to the template already in Montjuïc. The captains, on behalf of the team, requested the postponement of Barça- Osasuna.

Joan Laporta





“We have to become strong in these moments of pain and that is why we have asked for the postponement. I have called the President of the League, Javier Tebas. We have also had the maximum understanding by Osasuna of its president, Luis Sabalza managers, staff and his coach. And they have put themselves at our disposal. I want to thank you for the gesture, ”said Laporta who also met with the Busquets Ferrer members and the arbitrator of VAR, Iglesias Villanueva,” who have understood and I want to publicly thank them for their understanding. “

The club itself also got in touch with the doctor’s family. “We have talked to his wife and mother. We have given them condolences and we accompany them at this hard moment. Carles leaves two children. Gerard and Anna. His wife was very affected. As is logical and normal. You have to be with them, ”Laporta visibly reflected.

Finally, the president thanked “the understanding of the partners and fans of Barcelona and the world of football. There have been applause and I want to thank you for that understanding and that moment of tribute to Carles Miñarro, ”he said.

Rafael Louzán’s words

Laporta also called Rafael Louzán, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). “President Laporta called me to move the sad news. We also transfer our condolences to family and friends from the Federation. I think we have had good coordination. It is a shame what has happened, ”explained the president of the RFEF.

Louzán said in statements to the Cope chain that there was no more solution to postpone the game. “Out of respect for the person. For his memory we had to do it. To be remembered. And when it happens so suddenly, it is complicated to administer, ”he said.





Juan Bautista Martínez

As for how complicated it is to fit a date for this match in such a loaded calendar, Louzán said they have communicated with LaLiga to make a decision.

“On Wednesday we have a meeting to analyze many things, including the scope of competitions. We are going to sit, talk and make decisions. Nothing is easy with the calendar that we have to look for this game date. It’s a very sad day, ”he summarized.