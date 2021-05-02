Joan Laporta cares little that his team does not depend on itself to win the championship with four days remaining to finish the championship. And is that The Blaugrana leader was convinced that if Barcelona is capable of winning the next four games that remain to finish the championship, they will take the title to the Camp Nou showcases: “I already said before the game against Valencia that if we win the five games that remain, we are convinced that we will win the league. Well, now there are no longer five, now there are four that we have left to win the title “.

These statements were made Laporta upon arrival at the airport Manises when he was going to take the charter, along with the rest of the Blaugrana expedition, bound for Barcelona. The leader, who was approached by the cameras, did not want to personalize the triumph in the person of Leo Messi: “Not only Leo, today they all played a great game.”

So that, Laporta continues to inoculate optimism wherever it goes. The truth is that lately the club is giving him more than one reason to feel euphoric, with women’s football on the verge of winning its first Champions, the final is played on May 16 against Chelsea in Göteborg, while this Monday futsal will reissue the Champions League if it wins at Sporting from Portugal, and on Tuesday the basketball team could qualify for the ‘final four’ in Cologne its surpasses in the Palau al Zenith.

In any case, in football needs a puncture from Real Madrid if it wants to win the Liga title, since today the white team has won the particular ‘goal average’ with the Blaugrana, (1-3) and (2-1), so in case of a tie the Madrid club would take the title. However, Laporta, like the rest of the Barcelona dressing room, are convinced that Real Madrid will play in one of the four remaining games, starting with the difficult commitment next Sunday against the Seville.