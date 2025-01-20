Before the judge, the culé president says he does not know the complainants, whom he accuses of using him to gain notoriety



01/20/2025



Updated at 8:50 p.m.





He didn’t know anything and didn’t even know the family that accuses him of having defrauded them of 4.7 million euros. This is how it has been unmarked Joan Laporta before the judge of the accusation of a couple and their daughter who, after winning the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only