Although it had been reported that Barcelona wanted to have the thorny issue of the re-registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor closed before the press conference this Friday Hansi Flick To prevent the coach from having to speak out on this matter, the German spoke to the media without the Barça entity having previously announced any news regarding the situation of its players.

At his appearance Hansi Flickwho wanted to tiptoe around the matter of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, has limited himself to ensuring that he has “confidence” in the club and in the decisions that may be made in reference to the registrations of both players. At this time, the two footballers are not available for this Saturday’s debut in the Copa del Rey against Barbastro and they are experiencing a situation, as of today without registration or record, that does not leave either the players or the coach himself happy. .

«I don’t want to talk too much about this because it is not my job. My job is to prepare the team for the next Cup match. I was in contact with the president before, before Christmas, and I spoke with him today. I have confidence in the club, in everything that concerns the team, everyone does their job and I have to do mine; prepare the team,” he commented at a press conference.

Of course, Flick wanted to be honest and assured that the situation is not ideal. «It is not something that makes me happy, nor does the players. But things are what they are, we have to be professional. We have to play, I have to train them and everyone does their job. We are confident, I am always positive but we have to wait for the final decision,” he said.









«I have spoken with Dani and Pau and the situation for them, you can imagine how they feel. But they are positive and want to play for this club and for this club they are good players. I always think positively, let’s see what decision is made and then we will position ourselves. At the moment, I feel very positive although I know it is not an easy situation,” he added.

Although they cannot play due to license reasons, the German coach assured that both Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor are training normally. «They are ready to play, what I have been able to see in training is good. Nothing different. “They are ready to play,” he explained.