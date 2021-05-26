Barça still does not resolve the future of the bench, although it is already clear that Ronald Koeman will continue only in the event that Joan Laporta does not find another coach in the next few days who accepts the economic conditions of a club mired in a serious crisis and convinces in the aspect sports more than the Dutch coach.

Tuesday’s meeting at the Barça team’s offices, as well as the food at the famous Vía Veneto restaurant, have not served to define Koeman’s future. Laporta asked him 15 days to finish negotiations already open with other coaches, as reported by TV3. Only if these negotiations do not end in agreement, Koeman would continue like trainer culé.

Despite the image of cordiality from both parties, Koeman left the last meeting with the feeling that with this strategy the club only seeks to buy time and feeling treated with little respect and as a second course. A way of doing Laporta that, in the opinion of the coach and his environment, is not up to the task and does not correspond to his historical career at the club as a footballer.

In this as in many other aspects, there is controversy at Barça. Within the sports area there are voices that bet on Koeman’s continuity, to the point that signings recommended by the Wembley hero are being negotiated, such as that of his compatriot Wijnaldum. On Tuesday morning, Laporta accompanied by Mateu Alemany, the club’s new football director, and Rafael Yuste, sports vice president, met with the agent and lawyer of the hitherto Liverpool player.

The fact is that after a course as long as it is intense and convulsive, Koeman goes on vacation without knowing what his immediate future will be, but with a one-year contract still to be fulfilled, which he is not going to resign. He has always said, actively and passively, that his desire is to continue at Barça as long as they trust him and that otherwise the parties will have to sit down to negotiate because he has a commitment in force.

After the contact on Tuesday, Rob Jansen, Koeman’s agent, said that his feelings are positive and that he has the impression that he will continue to lead the Barça bench. A way of putting pressure on Laporta and making it clear that he will not renounce any of his rights if he is fired.

“In my opinion, Koeman will continue at Barça,” said the agent on the SER Catalunya program ‘Què t’hi jugues’. Jansen confirmed the ‘inputs’ of the short meeting with Laporta. “Yesterday’s meeting certainly left us feeling good,” said Jansen.