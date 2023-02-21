To try to defend himself from the scandal of the ‘Negreira case’ that the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, Joan Laporta went on the attack this Tuesday and attacked Javier Tebas, whom the president of the Barça club accused of “having a phobia of Barça” and of promoting a “campaign reputational” against the culé entity and his person.

«We are getting better and better and Mr. Thebes appears recurrently to try to destabilize us. He is a person who during his career has already shown his animosity towards Barça. He has already taken off his mask, but I will not give him the pleasure of leaving the presidency, because FC Barcelona is one of his partners, “proclaimed the top Barça leader. The day before, the president of LaLiga demanded the resignation of Laporta in the case of “not explaining well” the controversial payments from the club to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

Without still clarifying what Barcelona intended by paying up to seven million euros to Enríquez Negreira from 2001 to 2018 for alleged advice, Laporta referred to a subsequent press conference, “after the conclusion of Barcelona’s internal investigation.” He only explained that during his first term as president of Barcelona, ​​payments to Enríquez Negreira “had documentary and video support.”

Laporta preferred to charge against the president of LaLiga. “Already in 2005 he did not want Messi to play for Barcelona and he does not forgive that we did not sign with CVC (the investment fund with which the vast majority of professional clubs signed) and that we are in the Super League,” Laporta said in reference to Tebas. . «Whoever tries to dirty the history of Barcelona will receive a forceful response. What we have achieved has cost us a lot of work. Therefore, as president, I will not allow these attempts to dirty our history,” Laporta warned.