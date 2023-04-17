Punctual as ever, Joan Laporta stepped forward this Monday to explain and try to answer questions about the ‘Negreira case’, the biggest scandal in the history of Spanish football because Barça paid over the years 7.3 million euros to companies related to José María Enríquez Negreira, former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), for allegedly advising on collegiate matters.

The top leader of the Barça club strictly followed the planned script. He made a firm defense of the purity that “has characterized” Barça throughout its history, spoke of a “giant reputational smear campaign” suffered by the culé entity, and actively and passively denied “that at some point the Barça has made movements tending to alter the competition in order to obtain a sporting advantage.

“Barça is a model of cleanliness in all its categories and the events being investigated are from many years ago, not the responsibility of the current board of directors,” Laporta said at the beginning of his speech in the Camp Nou auditorium. “The Prosecutor’s Office has not been able to demonstrate that the payments made to companies related to Negreira could influence the arbitration appointments or the sports results,” he assured.

Laporta considers that the advice requested by Barça has been “clear, with bank transfers that have been recorded in the books and that have passed the relevant tax inspections.” “The object of the controversy is the arbitration technical advice made by people with a career in the world of football and in the world of arbitration bodies and that does not constitute anything illegal in itself, much less something illegal criminal,” he added.

That said, Laporta explained that the fact that “individuals or an entity outside the club have taken advantage of this context to engage in irregular behavior for their own benefit” is very different. For this reason, the president said that “Barça wants it to be investigated until the end because it would be a victim of this situation.”

After a long introduction of half an hour, Laporta brought out the conclusions of the report commissioned from an external office after exploiting the controversy. In the first place, he guaranteed that “no conduct of criminal relevance linked to the crime of sports corruption has been identified and that the amount of the invoices is variable depending on the competitions”.

He insisted that Barça collected 629 reports and 43 DVDs on the conclusions and that “he has been sentenced without trial.” He demanded “maximum responsibility from those responsible for the institutions that regulate football and from the media.” “This lynching is not acceptable,” he emphasized before referring to Javier Tebas and Real Madrid.

Attacks on Thebes and Real Madrid



«The president of LaLiga has demonstrated an evident lack of responsibility because he has provided documentation to the cause with erroneous data. I ask that he endure that verbal incontinence. He does not help the competition that he represents and validates a hypothesis that is false, “remarked the maximum leader culé. He contrasted this way of acting by Thebes with the “prudence and responsibility” of the presidents of the FEF, the CSD and UEFA for not signing up for lynching without trial.

It was Real Madrid, a private prosecution also in the ‘Negreira case’. And Laporta pulled history to stoke him. “There is a club that claims to feel harmed and that has always been favored by arbitration decisions and that has been considered the regime’s team due to its proximity to political and economic power. For seven decades, most of the presidents of the CTA have been ex-partners, ex-players or ex-directors of Real Madrid », he recalled in reference to the eternal rival. Despite the “unprecedented cynicism” of the white club, Laporta separated this issue from that of the European Super League, where the two Spanish football transatlantics will remain united in the defense of common interests.

Laporta assured that they will claim damages and also referred to political issues. He revealed that, in his opinion, the “instigators want to destroy one of the strongest identity elements of Catalonia, which is Barça.” “Some spheres of power do not support that Barça represents a type of Catalan identity,” he summarized.