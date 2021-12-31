In one of those videos that has already become classics since it was became president last March, Even earlier, when he was a candidate for his second term, Joan Laporta fired 2021 and promised the start of “a new stage” with “young people who are excited” in his speech at the end of 2021 and welcome a 2022 “full of emotions.”

In the speech it was clear what they are Laporta’s great motivations for this course. The first, to turn Barça’s first team into a “world reference”. That is where the signing of Ferran Torres goes, the one who will arrive from Morata and the renovations of jewels such as Pedri or Ansu. Gavi’s is still pending, the great impact of the start of the 2021-2022 season. “We want to start a new stage and we are doing it by building a soccer team with young people who are excited, young people who come from La Masia and others who will come from abroad,” he explained. Laporta said a phrase that has more background than it seems. “2021 has been a year of ups and downs. I operate in Barcelona. We have decided to start a new stage. A new stage that no longer prolongs the degradation of a glorious stage.”

But Laporta does not want to leave aside the sections, which in 2021 gave her Champions in women’s football, with the spectacular Alexia, and in handball. In basketball, Barça stayed in the final in Cologne against Efes.

The last but main challenge you referred to Laporta as institutional was Espai Barça. “2022 will be the start of the works on the Nou Camp Nou, Espai Barça. The most important institutional project in the club’s history. We have to be proud.