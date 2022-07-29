Life at Can Barça has not been the same since the departure of its greatest figure in modern times, Leo Messi. A year ago Messi said goodbye to Barcelona in tears at a press conference on August 8, 2021, after 16 years in the first team and 34 titles.
Last Thursday, Laporta, the highest figure in the Barça management, presented his current opinion to the public about what is happening between FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi. Barca were forced to let the 35-year-old record goalscorer go because his high salary combined with La Liga’s strict financial rules could jeopardize the club’s future. Laporta promised during the campaign that he would renew the Argentine star. But he cannot keep his word when it comes to arguing that LaLiga’s finances “level the playing field”. Economic leverage has changed this: Barça no longer have to sign according to the 1v4 rule (it can only invest 1 euro for every four new signings), but go back to 1v1.
Joan Laporta seems to be on a roll with the new signings and the fans are happy but he feels that something else is missing. He wants Messi to return and for him to be able to retire in the Barcelona shirt.
“It is an aspiration that I have as president and I would like it to happen, I have been co-responsible for that ending that I consider provisional. Messi’s stage at Barça did not end as we all wanted, it ended very conditioned by economic reasons and we have a moral debt, in In this sense, we would like the end of his career to be with the Barça shirt and applauded by the fields to which he goes”.
Laporta added a little more saying that “it’s an idea we have, now is not the best time to talk about it since he’s a PSG player and he has one more year left on his contract. We have to respect it.”
