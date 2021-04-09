Barcelona (Al-Ittihad)

Real Madrid and Barcelona did not make any contracts in the winter transfer market last January, so it is unlikely that we will see new faces when they meet each other in the «El Clásico» tomorrow «Saturday». However, there will be a new face, but it is very familiar in the stands, which is Juan Laporta, the newly elected president of Barcelona, ​​who held the position between 2003 and 2010.

Laporta is not a stranger to the “El Clasico” scene, as the Barcelona-born enjoyed many unforgettable victories during his first term, including the famous 6-2 victory by the “Blaugrana” in “Santiago Bernabeu” in the first season of Pep Guardiola in which he led the team. In 2009, Barcelona scored positively during Laporta’s first period, after achieving seven wins, two draws, and only five defeats in 14 matches in the “La Liga”.

Another memorable moment in Barcelona’s El Clasico with Laporta included winning the last moments with a goal by Xavi Hernandez at the Bernabéu in 2004, as Ronaldinho dismantled “Los Blancos” almost alone in 2005, and in Messi’s first appearance in the “El Clasico”. The 19-year-old player scored a hat-trick to achieve a dramatic 3-3 draw at Camp Nou in 2007, and Barcelona won twice at home and away from home in the 2009-2010 season.

And the return of Laporta to the “El Clásico” stage means that he will meet again with Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid since 2009, and who previously held the position between 2000 and 2006. Perhaps the pictures of the two presidents sitting side by side during some “Clasico” matches are among the most pictures that appeared in The first decade of the twenty-first century, and is still fresh in the memory of most fans of these two clubs, even if more than a decade has passed since Laporta stepped aside in 2010, and Laporta and Perez have always maintained a respectful relationship and serious competition, and confrontations took place between them face to face in seven matches in « El Clasico »Barcelona, ​​led by Laporta, won five of them, while Real Madrid, led by Perez, won only twice. After he assumed the presidency of Barcelona only last March, Laporta did not form the team according to his desire, and is looking forward to competing with Perez and Real Madrid for the biggest names in the next summer transfer market, and yet he will already be determined, as he has always been, to win the “El Clasico” again, And enjoy bragging rights in the biggest club football competition.

Laporta has always enjoyed pumping a little humor into the competition as well, going so far as to launch his last presidential campaign, by placing a huge advertisement just yards from the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in central Madrid with the phrase: “I want to see you again.”

Tomorrow Laporta gets his wish, and Real Madrid faces again the president of Barcelona, ​​albeit in a new location, Alfredo Di Stéfano’s stadium, in the first what appears to be a reunion on many upcoming occasions in front of Barcelona’s biggest competitors.