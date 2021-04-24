Mystery. Yesterday they asked Ronald Koeman for his future in the press room. “The president has shown me his confidence. And until I do the opposite, this remains. In principle, I see myself as a coach next season. Also, I have a contract. If not, we will have to talk.” It is not a declaration of war, but neither is it the most reassuring words when it comes to ensuring that the Dutch will continue. The situation is somewhat strange. Koeman and Laporta they toasted with cava around Seville. And, as much as in the Barça the cult of the game has been part of its idiosyncrasy for a long time, the way in which the coach has raised the locker room and has touched metal, saving with the Cup an anticipated season of scorched earth, invited us to think about a much firmer endorsement of the president. The phrase that Koeman will be judged by “the results and the game” outweighs the recognition that Laporta always gives him (“is the hero of Wembley“). Because the latter is past and the former, rabid present.

Xavi. Laporta and Koeman meet a meal in the neighborhood of Grace a few weeks ago in which the foundations of the next season would have been laid. But to Laporta, who has formed a broad Board of Directors, someone has been suggesting for a long time the need to open a new time. Koeman, it should not be forgotten, is a signing of Bartomeu. Although that could also be said of Pedri and nobody would say that Laporta is going to transfer him next season. The fact is that during the electoral campaign the name of Arteta and, in the last few days, a call has returned to Xavi so that he is prepared. Xavi, by the way, worked side by side with Jordi Cruyff in the project of Victor Font. Jordi is close to returning to Barça at the hands of Laporta. It will be difficult to separate his arrival from the latent possibility, for as long as Koeman lasts, from the potential landing of Xavi.

Changing rooms. If anyone knows how to smell them, it is Laporta, who celebrates in the booth of the Palau a handball league as a Champions; and to whom, they say, the defeat in the Super Cup of futsal, because a title is not forgiven at Barça. Laporta will know how to find out about the future that the dressing room sees its coach. Watching the hugs of Pique Y Messi Koeman lately, and as much as Xavi is a former teammate of the two, it seems difficult to think that Laporta is going to threaten the stability of the most sacred place in football.