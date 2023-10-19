Joan Laporta has followed in the footsteps of Sandro Rosell and has spoken on Catalunya Rádio about the Negreira case to defend. The president of Barcelona was charged this Wednesday by magistrate Joaquín Aguirre for his payments to Negreira, considering that the events had not expired, just a week after stating the opposite and saying that he could not cite him as being investigated. “I am serene, strong and loaded with arguments. Today I speak again because I do not agree and I believe that the accusation is unfounded,” Laporta began his interview in El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio.

The judge attributes to the president of Barça a crime of continued bribery for payments made between 2008 and 2010 to the former vice president of the Technical Arbitration Committee José María Enríquez Negreira, whom he considers an official, although technically he is not. Therefore, for the Barça leader, “the judge is forcing this whole story.” And he emphasized the idea, since it is “an investigating judge. “It is rare that an investigating judge dedicates himself to qualifying the facts.” He also assures that “there is no bribery because Negreira is not a public official,” nor “a continuing crime, which is why it is prescribed.”

More information

The president of Barcelona considers that “these attacks” come at a time when “Barça is starting to do well.” And he has coined a new concept, sociological Madridismo: “There is a sociological Madridismo in the centers of power. I have competed against this sociological Madridism and I have won. They are afraid that what happened in my first stage will be repeated. He is the same president of the best Barça in history. “We won a lot and that hurt them a lot.”

“Madrid fans have taken advantage of the Negreira case to dirty the name of Barça and its history,” added the Barça leader. Even so, he awaits Florentino’s visit for the classic on October 28, which will be played for the first time at the Lluís Companys. “I would like him to come. “Barça-Madrid is the best show in the world.”

Laporta says he is “calm,” and believes that all Barcelona fans “should be.” “This case will end up being archived,” he confided. “We are in a phase in which two hypotheses are being aired. Barça has not denied it. It was paid via bank transfer, and there are invoices. We presented some 629 reports and 42 CDs,” recalls the president, although he makes clear in his speech that there is part of those seven million euros that it is not known what they were used for, since there are no invoices for everything that was paid to Enríquez Negreira, but from what was paid to his son. In that regard, he noted that they were “useful reports”; and that they continue to have this service, although in an “internalized” way, since “all clubs have it.”

Regarding the statements of former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, who accused Laporta of leaking information about former president Sandro Rosell, he wanted to make it clear that he will not enter “his media circus”, and that “everything he said is false.” After discussing sporting issues, remembering that his objectives are to “win the League and the Champions League”, and that Barça’s economy has improved, he has once again emphasized that the Negreira case It won’t get you anywhere. “I am a jurist and I see that it cannot prosper. The judge’s hypothesis is that we have bought referees, and they have not proven that. And they will not be able to, because it is not true,” the president has remarked on several occasions. “He Negreira case It is another section of this sociological Madridismo. “They try to make things dirty,” concluded the president of Barça.

For his part, Víctor Font, Laporta’s rival in the last elections, also signed this Thursday the president’s words about the Negreira case. “There have always been discredit campaigns against Barça from Madrid because since Cruyff, the best coach in history, we have become a reference and that hurts. “That Barça won everything on its own merits is obvious.” He has also defended the presumption of innocence: “Everything is in the hands of the judges and we must let the process take its course.” Font has appeared to analyze the financial data of FC Barcelona presented yesterday by the economic vice president Eduard Romeu. “There is a lack of transparency. Knowing the real situation is the first step to improve. They say that everything is going well, but we heard the same thing during Bartomeu’s mandate. The patient is still in the ICU and the tests are worse,” highlighted Font, who has been very critical of the club’s level of expenses and the budget for this season, which, he assures, will not be met.

