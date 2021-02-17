In silence after 1-4, Joan Laporta did value this Wednesday Barça’s tough defeat against PSG. With several conclusions. Players cannot be left high and dry; you have to change the mentality of the squad and give Barça a winning gene back; and a reminder for Koeman, as he has been repeating in recent times. You have credit but the results and the game will mark you. “The game did not go well. I had a feeling of pain, sadness. I did not even want to make a tweet to express what I felt. Sometimes, the Catalans like to live it in silence, go to sleep and not think much. Manifesting myself did not correspond. I’ve let a few hours go by. And now yes, the conclusion, 24 hours later, is clear. We cannot leave the players alone. You have to be next to the players, the team. They have to regain the winning mentality“he said to support the squad.

He also did it with Koeman, although with that nuance that he always puts of “the results and the game.” “You also have to be next to those who lead the team. We have already said that the coach has the margin that the results and the game mark, but right now we can’t leave them alone. Having another attitude right now does not add anything. I know what changes have to be made; and the first is to change the mindset. Players cannot break down at times. Now they are alone and we cannot accompany them. And we have to do it from our homes. And I will. I will not leave you alone and it will help you regain the winning mentality. I don’t want it to be a transition seasonn. We have to be in a permanent fight, you can’t throw in the towel, he finished.

Joan Laporta, by the way, He resigned to participate in the debate that Barça TV recorded this Wednesday to broadcast it at 10:00 p.m. Víctor Font and Toni Freixa did attend it.