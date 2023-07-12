Joan Laporta has reviewed the current situation of FC Barcelona in an interview with Sport, in which he has placed special emphasis on the frustrated signing of Leo Messi in this transfer market. The president of Barcelona has not had an easy time in this transfer market, since Xavi asks him for reinforcements for various positions and the team needs them, but fitting in with the financial FairPlay of the Catalan club is a real puzzle.
Even so, Laporta affirms that the club came to have the go-ahead from La Liga to undertake the signing of the Argentine star: “We had the go-ahead from LaLiga and in the feasibility plan there was a space for Messi. There was the possibility to sign him this year, not in the past. Because now the club is better and LaLiga gave us ‘fair-play'”. In addition, Laporta comments that Messi would have agreed to give up part of his salary to return to Barcelona.
The president of FC Barcelona still does not forget the day that Leo Messi decided to put an end to his career and go to PSG, also acknowledging that it was the right thing to do: “It was the hardest and most difficult moment in the presidency. I have peace of mind of conscience that I had to do it. I had to put the institution above players even though I was the best player in the world. It was not sustainable for the club at that time and it is the saddest decision I have made”.
The operation was close to completion, but after a conversation between Messi’s father and Laporta it was understood that it was not going to happen because Messi preferred to go to a calmer environment, away from the media spotlight after half a life being the center of attention. : “The father transferred the final decision to me saying that he is going to Inter Miami and he explained the reasons: Leo had been under a lot of pressure at PSG and he needed to have a calmer year. We understand, accept and respect him”.
