How do you face the finals weekend?

As for the women’s team, it has been the best and we have options, but we have never beaten Olympique. I trust that we will take the victory, but do not trust us. In basketball it’s more difficult, we’ve beaten Madrid in almost every game and that statistic puts us on alert. It will be very difficult because if we go to Madrid, then there are two very difficult rivals and Efes already beat us a year ago. I see the feminine one as more feasible.

How will it be organized?

At the moment I am going to Belgrade and when the semi-final is over we will decide. It’s a fantastic problem. I will do what is best for the club. There is no good solution and I would like to be in both places.

Does Barcelona’s basketball budget force them to win the Final Four?

It forces us to be and to compete. We have a great team and we play very well, but the four best in Europe will be there

What grade do you give the team?

Thumbs up, but we want more. Taking into account where we came from and the circumstances of injuries, a fair pass.

Have you had the same feeling as a year ago?

No, last year we had it in our hands and we lost it. This year there has been a recovery and we had a culminating moment against Napoles, Madrid, Atlético and Sevilla and then important players were injured. We were beginning to resurface and as we did not have a consolidated workforce, this happened to us.

Pedidependence?

Pedri is important, but Piqué also fell, who was very good. The team is very young and has to be done

Is the phrase “losing will have consequences” still valid?

Yes always. That’s why I changed coach. We were ninth and finished second. Xavi has done very well and now he has to strengthen this team.

Will Lewandowski come?

Let’s let the football management and the technical secretariat work. I don’t want to answer in detail. We are working to be more competitive, but it is not easy due to the economic situation. We are working to clean up the club’s economy. From here we can do operations. I hope to be able to say that in a year that we have been, we have largely cleaned up the club’s economy. If we manage to clean up the economy, all the operations we are contemplating will be able to be carried out.

Will there be painful sales?

I do not know. The priority is the economy of the club. There are Barça players who are coveted in the market and we will do what is best for Barça. The transfer operations do not contemplate the sale of a player for economic reasons. If the economic levers come out, it would be due to a sports condition. Xavi rules on the sports field, Mateu and Jordi too. In most cases, I will follow what the professionals say. I don’t know if there will be sales. The priority is the economy of the club. We have a series of options to largely clean up the club’s economy. That will allow us to have cash and face operations.

Has Xavi asked you for a deep remodeling of the squad?

He knows that he has very good players in the squad, but that he has to be more competitive, but the priority is the economy. This situation is not fixed in a year, it would be extraordinary. We will do everything possible to aspire to the highest goals, Champions included.

And this season you expected to aspire to everything?

I expected Madrid to have a downturn, but the truth is that they have been very consistent and we couldn’t press hard enough.

Will the wage bill continue to be a problem?

Yes, it’s part of the heritage and it won’t be gone until the end of the next season. But we are making an effort in new hires.

Will he ask for a new effort from the players?

I hope that if we activate the economic levers this will not happen. I am very grateful for your effort.

Does Dembélé want to stay?

Yes, but you are tempted by other better options. Our offer is presented and you have to respond when the season is over. We hope it will be soon. I like it, the coach too, he is comfortable with us, but his representatives control the situation. If he leaves, nothing happens and we will strengthen the position.

And Daniel Alves?

He has met the objectives. Now it is a question of the technical secretariat. Everyone knows that for my part I would like him to stay because he has come to help with very positive economic and support conditions.