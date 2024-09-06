Lapo Elkann, the restaurant and event organization company of the Lawyer’s nephew in red

Lapo Edovard Elkann continues to lose with food and event planning. The nephew of the deceased lawyer John Agnelliin fact, through his Laps To Go Holding check 100% of FbGaragefounded in 2016, event organization company and owner of the restaurant on the second floor of Garage Italy Milanthe iconic space located in Piazzale Accursio in the Lombard capital.

The 2023 budget of Fb Garage, approved a few weeks ago, closed with a loss of over 427 thousand euros after that of 493 thousand euros in the previous financial year. Even if the revenuesthanks to the full year of exit from the pandemic, rose to 617 thousand euros from 592 thousand euros in 2022, costs remained almost unchanged at over one million.

It should be noted that during the past year the sole shareholder has carried out payments to cover losses for 555 thousand euro and the 2023 loss during the recent shareholders’ meeting led by the reconfirmed sole director Lorenzo Landini was carried forward, simultaneously suspending the depreciation of fixed assets and thus constituting an unavailable reserve of 94 thousand euros.

But how do you eat in the restaurant? Garage Italy by Lapo? One of the latest reviews of the venue published by a customer on Tripadvisor says: “Fun place and exciting evening. I was there for an evening event that did not disappoint my expectations”. However, it is certainly not the company’s numbers that are exciting. Lapo. Which also closed the 2023 budget with a loss of 626 thousand euros Laps To Go Holding.