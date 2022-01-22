Lapo Elkann talks about his new life in an interview with “Il Giornale”, here are his statements

Over the last few hours, one has come news about Lapo Elkann that has left the whole web speechless. On the occasion of an interview with “Il Giornale”, the famous entrepreneur told what his new one is like life in Portugal. Here the famous one is his wife. Let’s find out all his statements together.

Lapo Elkann never ceases to amaze all of his fan. Although his life is now in another country, the famous entrepreneur is always at the center of Italian pink chronicle. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip were some statements that he himself released in a ‘interview to “Il Giornale”. Here are all the details of the story.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Lapo Elkann is one of the celebrities most talked about in Italy. However, ever since the entrepreneur lives in Portugal managed to occupy a place also in Spanish gossip.

Married to Joana Lemos, former pilot of raliy, the well-known entrepreneur has decided to tell the details of his new life. These were his words:

We live between Estoril, where the car circuit is located, a few kilometers from Lisbon, and the Algarve, in the south of the country. It is easier for us to have a normal life there than in Italy, which is also why I don’t want to transfer her. Among other things in Italy my wife is Mrs. Elkann, but in Portugal I am Mr. Lemos. She is more famous than I am, I am simply the husband.

From what we can learn from revelations of the famous television personality, for him in Spain situation it completely overturned. In Italy he was the famous one, always hero of numerous rumors. Now in Spain he is “Mr. Lemos”.

However now in the life of the couple there is also a lot charity with the Laps Foundation: