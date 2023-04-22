Leclerc and Mercedes, a continuous buzz

It is no mystery that the reporter Leo Turrinialways very close to the events in Maranello, has recently often warned Ferrari fans about the non-renewal of the preventive contract of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque is linked to the Prancing Horse until the end of 2024, but it seems to have been for some time in Toto Wolff’s sights, who would see him as the ideal replacement for Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes, should the latter make the decision to hang up his helmet. Leclerc has repeatedly reaffirmed his loyalty to Ferrari, expressing his desire to win in red and perhaps spend his entire career behind the wheel of the most prestigious brand in Formula 1.

From the pages of newspaper.netTurrini increased the dose: “That Leclerc is talking to Mercedes is the open secret. Everybody knowsfrom the remote garage of Maranello to the Indian Ocean“, then indicating the awareness of the Ferrari driver “that time passes” and the will of the top management of the Silver Arrows to place alongside George Russell “a world champion driver“, should Hamilton decide to leave Formula 1.

The journalist then assured that in his long and successful career Lewis Hamilton “it has never been close to the Red“. At the time of Montezemolo – he says – he was taken into consideration for the after Alonso, but he was already from Mercedes. And later John Elkann in 2019 inquired about the British driver’s contract, but the latter “he wasn’t interested in the prospect at all.”

A few days ago the rumors about Sainz and Audi

The most attentive will have noticed then how in recent days the Swiss site Blick has approached Carlos Sainz at Audi, an indiscretion immediately branded as groundless by Ferrari sources. The Spaniard also has a contract expiring at the end of 2024 and he too felt compelled to intervene in an event with the sponsors on Thursday to silence the rumors: “It amazes me that this is being talked about in 2023 for 2026, when I still don’t have a deal for 2025. It amazes me that people make this stuff up. On the one hand it makes me laugh, on the other hand it makes me angry, because it’s about invented and unverified speculations before publication“, ensuring the intention to remain in the team for a long time.

Lapo Elkann takes sides in defense of Leclerc and Sainz

In the last weeks Lapo Elkannnephew of Gianni Agnelli and brother of Ferrari president John, has been quite active on Twitter, lining up several times in defense of Juventus and the Maranello team. The entrepreneur born in New York does not hold any role within Ferrari, but he wanted to intervene to silence this jumble of rumors around the Ferrari drivers: “Stop annoying Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc with wrong questions!“, then further clarifying his thoughts: “They’re trying to imply that Carlos is going to Audi and other things about Charles. They are falsehoods and untrue things”.