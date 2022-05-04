Together with wife Joana Lemos, Lapo Elkann saves 150 Ukrainians taking them away from the war started two months ago by Vladimir Putin’s Russian army. At the wedding, the couple asked for donations to their foundation. And through this money husband and wife have rented a Boeing to save refugees.

Photo source from Twitter by lapoelkann_

For our wedding Joana and I asked our guests to donate to #FondazioneLAPS. With the sum raised, we have decided to support the Ukrainian people with various actions. We rented a Boeing today.

Lapo Elkann has decided to share the beautiful gesture of solidarity he thought with his wife Joana Lemos. The heir of the Agnelli family from Turin brought 150 Ukrainian refugees aboard a plane to Portugal. With them also 10 dogs and 5 cats.

I wish them to find peace of mind. A big thank you to the Mayor of Cascais for the support.

Lapo Elkann has been living in Portugal for some time together with the former rally champion he married on 7 October. On the occasion of their wedding, all guests attending the reception were invited to make donations from LAPS Foundationcreated by Lapo Elkann in 2017 for projects and initiatives to support children born in economically disadvantaged families, victims of abuse or with special educational needs.

Photo source from Twitter by lapoelkann_

Lapo Elkann saves 150 Ukrainians: the Agnelli heir takes sides with Ukraine

Long ago Lapo Elkann had given his support to the Ukrainian people after the invasion of Russia by the Russian army. He had also decided to suspend the sale of Italia Independent eyewear “as a sign of full and complete solidarity with the Ukrainian people“.

Photo source from Twitter by lapoelkann_

Now Lapo Elkann and his wife, a former rally driver of Portuguese origins born in 1973 and mother of two children from a previous marriage, have decided to make a further gesture of closeness to the population fleeing Russian barbarism.