Lapo Elkann ready to lead Juventus?

Lapo Elkann ready to take over Juventus? Maybe. “In the name of grandfather Gianni. Seeing these photos of Lapo Elkann taken in Milan after having lunch with his wife Joana Lemos at Torre di Pisa, in Brera, the incredible resemblance between Lapo and his grandfather immediately catches the eye Gianni Agnelli. Perhaps he, more than anyone, has the somatic features that recall the lawyer,” he writes Novella 2000.

He explains: “Now, at Juventus it’s time for decisions and corporate reorganization. The name of Lapo Elkann emerges from many quarters as a possible new president of the team, which would give a sign of continuity to the club, always linked to the Agnelli name “. And again: “Lapo seems ready to accept the legacy. […] In the age of maturity, the Agnelli family has found him a man of depth who could be able to guide Juventus out of the stormy waters of recent months.

Juventus and the penalty

In the meantime, continue to hold the court penalty of 15 points who dismissed the Juventus from the Champions League zone and also from the one that leads at least to qualifying for the Europa League. In March there should be the roll call CONI Guarantee Board.

According to what he writes on Twitter Tancredi Palmeri “whispers are growing about a probable revocation of the penalty for Juventus”. The CorSport instead he let it be known that when this sentence is discussed, the FIGC’s prosecutor may have already referred Juventus for the salary maneuver. According to the newspaper, the initial request of the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè, in this sense, could reach a further -20 in the standings which would relegate Juve to last place forcing them to try to fight to avoid relegation to Serie B.

In short, between rumors that speak of the cancellation of the 15 penalty points and others that add another 20, we remain in the field of hypotheses. The next few weeks will clarify Juventus’ fate in this championship.

