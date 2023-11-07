Lapo Elkann injects 2.2 million to settle the red accounts of his Laps To Go Holding

Lapo Edovardo Elkann takes out over 2.2 million euros from the wallet. He did it a few weeks ago when he attended his company’s shareholders’ meeting in Turin Laps To Go Holding (Ltgh) of which he is a direct shareholder with 85.5% while 9.5% is registered in the name of Sella Fiduciaria and the remaining 5% at L Holdingalways owned by the deceased’s favorite nephew Giovanni Agnelli.

The disbursement was necessary to cover the loss of over one million recorded in the 2022 budget and that of over 1.12 million from previous years. The meeting also decided to allocate 187 thousand euros (equal to 5% of the 2021 budget profit) to the legal reserve.

Ltgh It has a net worth of over 12 million but last year it recorded revenues of only 342 euros (it was 71 thousand euros in 2021) while the write-downs on investments increased year on year from 500 thousand to 610 thousand euros. The holding company of Elkann holds 100% of Garage Italia Immobiliareowner of the well-known property in Piazzale Accursio in Milan: the building is owed over 11 million but the company has accumulated losses of over 3.3 million.

Also the other participation of Ltgh suffers, 100% of Fb Garage Italia (which runs a restaurant on the second floor of the aforementioned building) is in deep red. The 2022 budget, approved a few weeks ago, closed with a loss of over 493 thousand euros after that of 245 thousand euros in the previous year. Sole director of the holding company of Elkann was reconfirmed Lorenzo Landiniamong other things general manager of Laps Foundationa non-profit organization founded and chaired by Agnelli’s nephew.

