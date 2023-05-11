Lapo Elkann on the death of his cousin Virginia von Furstenberg

Lapo Elkann also expressed his grief over the death of his cousin Virginia von Furstenberg, the niece of Gianni Agnelli found lifeless on the terrace on the first floor of the Hotel Palace in Merano, in the province of Bolzano.

“I am very sad for the death of my Cousin who, like me, has always fought with similar demons. Virginia was a woman with a heart of gold, a tender mother full of love with a pure smile it’s true. I will miss you and you will be in my heart and in my every prayer. My sweet and tender cousin rest in peace may God take you to heaven where you deserve to go” wrote Lapo Elkann on his profile Twitter.

Daughter of Elisabetta Guarnati and Sebastian Egon von Furstenberg, Virginia von Furstenberg’s grandparents were Prince Tassilo and Clara Agnelli, sister of the Avvocato.

The woman, who had been married three times and was the mother of five children, had recently had several problems.

In February, in fact, she had left home without giving any more news of herself. On February 18, her father had reported Virginia missing, only to then give the news of her return home. Furthermore, another brief estrangement occurred last autumn.