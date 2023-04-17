He’s a fan and speaks like a fan, but it’s impossible to ignore that Lapo Elkann can’t be a fan like the others. Important piece of the Agnelli family, younger brother of John Elkann who is the number one of Exor, the family safe and owner of Juventus, Lapo commented on social media, as on other occasions, outspoken the black and white defeat at Sassuolo.

The tweet

—

Under the tweet “We can do better” with which Juventus’ official profile gave an account of the 0-0 draw at the end of the first half with the neroverdi, Lapo Elkann commented: “You can’t, you have to do BETTER. SHAME ON YOU”. And to users who asked if it was really “that” Lapo Elkann commenting (and on the other hand his profile is his) John’s brother confirmed his point of view: no misunderstanding, he meant exactly that. Last Thursday Lapo was at the Allianz Stadium to support Juventus against Sporting Lisbon.