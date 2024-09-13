Lapland | Wildfires in Inari under control – only small burns left in the fire areas

Lapland|The fires may have started, for example, from frying sausages, estimates the fire chief on duty.

Inari The situation of the wildfires that broke out at the beginning of the week was calm on Friday, said the on-duty fire chief of the Lapland Rescue Service Markus Aarto for STT.

“There are small fires in the fire areas that are being tried to be extinguished. The acute concern is currently gone.”

According to Aarro, it will take several days for the lights to be turned off completely. However, the hope is to have a reduced level of preparedness towards the weekend and to switch to rearguarding the fire areas.

According to Aarro, rearguarding belongs to the land owner, i.e. Metsähallitus, but other workers are also there over the weekend. Fires have been put out, for example, by the official support department of the Defense Forces. In addition, firefighters from Rovaniemi, Pelkosenniemi and Savukoski arrived to help from the rescue service.

A treasure assessed to STT earlier that the fires may have started from campfires. According to him, at least one campfire site has been found.

“I would think that when we get to investigate, we could find something like this in these others as well. If I make assumptions now, there are a lot of hunters on the move and they are used to making campfires or sausage fires in the same place,” Aarto said on Friday.

According to the fire chief, this would not necessarily be a problem in a normal, wet autumn. Now, however, the terrain is dry. A wildfire warning is in effect in Inari.

On Wednesday, the rescue service described the fires as exceptionally large and their timing as unusually late. A wildfire of about 11 hectares broke out in Sevettijärvi and a fire of about 8 hectares in Kirakkajärvi. On Wednesday, there was also a wildfire of about 6.5 hectares in Åland.