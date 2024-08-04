Lapland | Two minors ran away from the police in a car in Ranua

Lapland|The 15- and 14-year-old boys who fled the police in a car were searched for several hours in the forest in Ranua.

15-year-old a boy and a 14-year-old boy ran away from the police in a car on Saturday after midnight in Ranua, says the Lapland police in their press release.

The older of the boys was the driver and the younger was the passenger.

On Saturday, after midnight, the police received several reports from the emergency center about a car that looked crashed in traffic in Ranua.

Police patrol caught up with the car, but the driver did not comply with the police order to stop. After running away from the police for some distance in the car, the driver stopped the car and continued to flee with the passenger on foot into the forest.

Fugitives was reached after several hours of searching in the forest. A drone and a police dog were also used in the search for the boys in the forest.

The driver is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety.