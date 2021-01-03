Lapland This is what Lapland, emptied of foreign tourists, looks like, where the snow covers the glass igloos and the huskies got a forced holiday

The current winter season is a time of uncertainty for numerous Lapland entrepreneurs and laid-off workers. Many have had to sacrifice their lives because of the corona pandemic. Hope still lives strong.

Muoniolainen Anneli Friman-Micklin, 60, sitting on home couch and weaving. Friman-Micklin, who works for a travel company, has time, although normally the turn of the year and the current winter season are busy seasons in Lapland’s tourist destinations.

Now there is no hurry, as Friman-Micklin was laid off last spring due to the interest rate crisis.

“From the beginning of the year, we have to try to think about where to get jobs. Until now, I have postponed the whole thing thinking, “Friman-Micklin summarized a number of Lappish moods.

Anneli Friman-Micklin from Muoni tried to calm down for the Christmas holidays, although worries about the continuation of work weighed down.­

Many have had to sacrifice their lives because of the corona pandemic. It has hit Lapland’s tourism hard. It is felt not only in the livelihood of entrepreneurs, but also in the livelihood of employees and has a broad impact on the whole municipality, other locals and seasonal workers.

“We live in tourism, and this affects us all,” Friman-Micklin says.

Lapin tourism makes the most of the cash flow brought in by foreigners. The number of Finnish tourists does not compensate for the loss of income caused by the corona crisis, even though many holidaymakers have left for Lapland.

“It is gratifying that there are Finns in the ski resorts of Lapland at Christmas time. Hopefully they will also come between typical holiday periods, ”Executive Director of the Lapland Tourism Industry Association Nina Forsell summarizes the situation.

Finns go to Lapland to ski, go downhill and camp at Christmas, school winter holidays and Easter. Above all, foreign tourists are looking for experiences on a Lapland holiday and use a lot of program services, hotels and so-called special accommodations, such as glass igloos. Many northern entrepreneurs have invested in them.

“Winter is long. The season for international customers is not limited to typical Finnish holiday periods. This also has a big employment effect. There are now a lot of companies in Lapland that, unfortunately, are not able to employ nearly as many as before, ”says Forsell.

For Finnish tourists skiing is not exotic. They don’t need equipment or ski guides to the woods. They don’t get crowded on dog safaris either.

Friman-Micklin works as a equipment manager at Harriniva Resort, which provides accommodation, restaurant and program services, and has worked for more than 20 years. She loves her job and work community, where the Christmas season is always especially welcome. He hopes there are still jobs to be found.

“I have to live in hope.”

Harriniva Kennel is home to four hundred huskies.­

Maria Pietikäinen, one of the owners of Harriniva, returned from retirement to clean up dog droppings in the kennel. Most of the company’s personnel have been laid off.­

Lapin many of the sites have turned off their lights for the entire winter season. Entire hotels are closed. The food costs of inactive sled dogs have been covered by, among other things, dog sponsorship activities.

Harriniva is primarily focused on experiences. They are what foreign tourists want. So far, 95 percent of customers have been foreigners. Now, three of the company’s four sites have been closed.

Only Hotel Jeris has been open. There was the CEO Niina Pietikäinen according to Christmas two guests and on weekends 15. In January the hotel will be closed.

“Last Christmas, we had 700 customers and 180 employees. Now there are 12 employees, ”says Pietikäinen.

A permanent staff of 60 employees has been laid off, Friman-Micklin among them.

Most of the working population is in animal care, as sled dogs have to be fed and moved.

“Usually we have done long, up to a week safaris with dogs in the wilderness. Dogs are used to moving, ”says Pietikäinen.

Harriniva has a total of about 500 sled dogs in two orchards. For example, a dog sled day for local residents has been organized to cover their expenses. In addition, you can buy a groom for a dog from the company.

Juha-Pekka Mikkola, an entrepreneur at Arctic Lifestyle’s Lumi Resort, in the company’s unfinished premises. The coronavirus hit hard at the company that invested in recent years.­

Customer shortage also hosts the Arctic Lifestyle Snow Resort in Ollerovaara, Rovaniemi, Juha-Pekka Mikkola is focused on snowmobile and husky safaris. They are not pulling now. Not even favored: first there was zero, then freezing frost.

“The situation is zero. There is no group and no half of the customer. In addition to other misery, there was still zero, and no one wants to sled, ”Mikkola said on Christmas Eve.

Mikkola has invested heavily in the company. “Lapland’s tourism entrepreneurs don’t have a penny, everyone goes to the company,” he says.

A cottage village was planned in connection with the holiday resort, but it was interrupted in the spring and winter.

“I didn’t dare leave to build. And well, because the log house factory also went bankrupt. Fortunately, the advance payment was not paid, ”says Mikkola.

Snow-covered snowmobiles in the Arctic Circle.­

The interview will be interrupted when Mikkola’s Work Phone rings. “I have to answer if even a safari is booked,” he rejoices.

However, the call ends short: the telemarketer provides Aku Duck. It’s coming to the family already.

Still, even a Lapland tourism entrepreneur has no misery in life.

“The wish of the past years was to get free. Now is the right annual holiday, for the first time in my life, ”says Mikkola.

The family of Mari Mattila and Kari-Matti Bruun, who live in Tepasto, Kittilä, found themselves in an awkward situation due to the corona pandemic. In addition to the eight-month-old daughter Tiia, the family includes a herd of nearly 50 huskies that have made a living for the family. Now the huskies have no jobs and Kari-Matti commutes more than 800 kilometers away in Heinola during construction work. Meanwhile, Mari runs the family and the kennel with the help of her friend. Dog food is enough until the summer.­

Mari Mattila, who lives in Kittilä, does not want to give up her dogs, even though the corona pandemic has taken a job out of the husky herd.­

Santapark’s CEO Ilkka Länkinen has had to close Santa’s “home cave” for the entire winter season.­

Santa’s underground theme park Santapark in Rovaniemi is closed. CEO Ilkka Länkinen has turned off the lights.­

The filming scene has been left empty in the center of Rovaniemi.­

Brenda Herva, who lives in Meltaus, Rovaniemi, is a taxi entrepreneur. He had to put his taxi to a standstill as customers disappeared due to the interest rate crisis.­

Petri Hoika has three souvenir shops in Santa’s workshop village in Rovaniemi. Two of them have been closed due to the coronavirus.­

In the lobby of Santa’s gift house, the Arctic Circle is empty.­

Sakari Sirniö, 21, moved from Kittilä to Rovaniemi because work as a burger seller ended due to a corona pandemic. Sirniö, who came to the Arctic Circle for Christmas gift shopping, stated that it is quiet. He is a Christmas person, and the time spent with family is important at Christmas.­

There was no congestion in Ylläs during the Christmas week.­

If tourism companies collapse and there is no supply, the interest will suffer. “I would like the government’s actions and the effect of the vaccine to open up next season,” says Markus Kolari, CEO of Apukka Resort. He looks at the landscape from the window of his resort.­