Lapland | The wind that turned north again hindered the extinguishing of wildfires in Inari

Again the navel wind hinders the extinguishing of wildfires in Inari, said the fire chief on duty of the Lapland Rescue Service Markus Aarto on Thursday afternoon. In Inari, a total of three wildfires were put out for the second day on Thursday.

According to Aarto, the situation already looked promising in terms of firefighting on Thursday morning, but after the wind picked up, according to him, “the situation is alive” in the Sevettijärventie and Kirakkajärvi wildfires. The third fire in Åland was not so much fanned by the wind.

However, according to the fire chief, three fires were under control on Thursday afternoon.

There is no certainty as to the cause of the fire. However, according to Aarto, it is quite likely that the fires were started by humans, i.e. from campfires. According to the fire chief, the terrain in Northern Lapland is exceptionally dry, so wildfires can start very easily now.