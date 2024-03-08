Saturday, March 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lapland | The stomach bug epidemic in the national park was caused by norovirus

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Lapland | The stomach bug epidemic in the national park was caused by norovirus

In Lapland Norovirus has proven to be the cause of the stomach disease epidemic in Urho Kekkonen National Park. The situation seems to have calmed down now, says Lapland's welfare area in a press release.

In just over a week, Lapland's rescue service has evacuated 21 people from the national park area due to the epidemic. However, after Wednesday of this week, not a single person suffering from a stomach disease has had to be removed from the national park.

#Lapland #stomach #bug #epidemic #national #park #caused #norovirus

See also  Language course in Rome with David Sedaris
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The police kill a student from the Ayotzinapa Normal School in a traffic stop

The police kill a student from the Ayotzinapa Normal School in a traffic stop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result