Lapland | The stomach bug epidemic in the national park was caused by norovirus

In Lapland Norovirus has proven to be the cause of the stomach disease epidemic in Urho Kekkonen National Park. The situation seems to have calmed down now, says Lapland's welfare area in a press release.

In just over a week, Lapland's rescue service has evacuated 21 people from the national park area due to the epidemic. However, after Wednesday of this week, not a single person suffering from a stomach disease has had to be removed from the national park.