Lapland “The mountain is full of people” – The ski resorts in the North currently have even more visitors than before Korona time

North During Easter, the number of visitors to Finnish ski resorts is even higher than before the corona epidemic, STT is told about the ski resorts. In Lapland, for example, cottages in the Levi and Ylläs fells have been sold for a long time.

“Compared to the year before the corona, 2019 has more reservations in Visit Levi’s booking books than in that year,” Yrjötapio Kivisaari He says about Kittilä.

Visit Levin vt. CEO Yrjötapio Kivisaari photographed in 2019.­

In Kolari, Ylläs, it is estimated that during the Easter period it will even cover the occupancy rate of the Christmas and ski holidays, when those who do not rent their cottages will also arrive.

“The fell is full of people. The only exception is that the hotels do not have as many people as before. Clearly this time now favors cottage accommodation, ”says Visit Ylläs CEO Janne-Juhani Haarma says.

Lapin however, the last attraction weekend of the ski season in Levi will be more modest than usual for many companies. Restaurants in the area sell food to people for takeaway only. According to Kivisaari, there are also few orders on the program service side, for example, despite the large number of customers.

In Levi, the activities are specifically focused on winter sports.

“It is calm in the village picture, but people spend time on the slopes and on the slopes and in their own cottages,” Kivisaari says, adding that it is also desirable to spend time in cottages only with families.

The Lapland police are told that the celebration of Easter seems to have gone smoothly. Nothing bigger has happened in the area of ​​the ski resorts, and no violations related to corona restrictions have been reported.

In Lapland The restaurant ban only applies to Kittilä and Levi, so the restaurants in neighboring Ylläs are open for Easter. CEO Haarma says that the festivities, which suffer from a lack of dance and singing bans, have not been packed in the restaurants.

“We don’t really have that kind of party culture at all. The restaurants that are open in the evenings are the type of pub that you will be socializing with and there are only a few of them, ”he says.

“We don’t have a culture where we have to worry about people’s behavior.”

For example Evening paper reported that Levi had taken taxi and limousine rides to the restaurants in the neighboring fell. Haarma says the effects of the Levi restaurant lockout have been noticed in the area, but they have taken on a larger role in the public debate.

“Our bar capacity is now talking about a few hundred customer seats in total during the restrictions. If there are two or three taxis from Levi, then it is quite a drop in the ocean, when we ourselves have tens of thousands of people here in the area, ”says Haarma.

Ski resorts assures that special attention has been paid to health security due to the large number of people. Guests have been kept aware of the ski resort rules since the booking confirmation messages.

“We have communicated to companies and customers that we are still enduring this Easter, this spike to behave responsibly. Then we have time to prepare for hopefully the most normal summer again, ”says Yaräs Haarma.

Indoors that gather larger numbers of people are provided with gathering restrictions, safety clearances and masks.

“After a year of practicing this, handbags and safety distances are rooted in the area’s DNA. It is clear to those who have come from other parts of the world that, for example, masks are used in shops and distance is kept, ”says Levin Kivisaari.

Tunturi has also been filled with customers in Kuusamo, Ruka, where the opening hours of the slopes have been extended so that customers are more evenly distributed over a longer period of time. Like Levi, restaurants are closed in the area.

CEO of Ruka-Kuusamo Tourism Association Mats Lindforsin according to Easter seems to be going well in all respects.

“Christmas, ski holidays and Easter have shown that Finns are responsible actors. Even in a very difficult situation, we are able to spend the holidays. ”