Lapland | The former shopkeeper of Jounin Kaupa establishes a luxury holiday village in Ylläki – psychedelic intoxicants behind the idea

Lapland|The destination has been designed with Asian visitors in mind.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Entrepreneur Sampo Kaulanen is building a vacation destination worth millions in Ylläki. Jänkä Resort aims to attract tourists, especially from Singapore. The 13 vacation homes of the first phase are scheduled to be completed by Christmas 2025. The destination is supposed to have a horse stable and other programs.

Entrepreneur Sampo Kaulanen to build a “premium plus” holiday destination in Ylläki that will cost millions, especially for the needs of foreign tourists.

Jänkä Resort, which is aimed at the “more affluent group”, is intended to attract tourists especially from Singapore, Kaulanen tells HS. According to Kaulainen, there is a demand for peace and nature there, and there are enough millionaires.

The 13 vacation homes of the first phase are scheduled to be completed by Christmas 2025, according to the release. These are advertised as being equipped with modern amenities.

The press release advertises that the equipment would include skylights directly from the bed, jacuzzis and “automated toilet bowls purchased especially for Asian guests”.

The destination is supposed to have a program and a horse stable.

Kaulanen estimates the costs of the first phase to be around six million euros. According to Kaulasen, these are mostly out of his own pocket.

In its final form, Jänkä Resort would be built for 30 million euros. The site’s location has been thought out so that it does not disturb the traditional reindeer husbandry of the area or the reindeer’s natural grazing areas.

“ “Would you like the correct answer?”

Neck came into the public eye as a shopkeeper at Jouni’s store in Äkäslompolo, Kolar. The K-group announced in April 2023 that the well-known K-shop will get new merchants.

“The clubs were full”, Kaulanen told HS at the time about the background of the sale decision.

“Last summer, there was a longer phase of not sleeping, it was stressful, I couldn’t go to work, my head hurt and it pissed me off.”

According to Kaulanen, it wasn’t about actual work exhaustion. At the time, he characterized the decision as a “complete life change”.

So why did the former merchant take on the current project?

“Would you like the correct answer?” Kaulanen asks, and laughs afterwards.

Neck says that he once drifted to psychedelic treatments in South America, ayahuascha ceremonies in Colombia and Costa Rica because of his mind. Ayahuascha is a psychedelic drug that causes hallucinations and is illegal in Finland.

“That’s where I first got the vision to sell Jouni’s store. So it happened that I sold it. And one vision was that I have to make a resort in Lapland, where there will be an opportunity at some point to make products where people can have deeper experiences.”

Image magazine reported in early 2023 that Kaulainen’s ayahuasca ritual trip was scheduled for autumn 2022.

He already told the magazine at that time that he wanted to establish his own retreat in Lapland focusing on holistic treatments.

He tells HS that Ylläs’s “deep experiences” would be about, for example, exposure to cold and being with animals, not drugs.

According to the release, Kaulanen became convinced of “the calming effect of nature on the mind through professional help, giving up alcohol use, mysticism and finding a connection with nature”.