Lapland | The army’s major military exercises are getting underway

In Lapland A series of two large military exercises will start today in the Rovajärvi training area under the leadership of the Maasotakoulu.

The Lightning Strike 23 exercise, which starts today, and the Northern Forest 23 restriction in just a couple of weeks, will involve a maximum of around 8,000 soldiers. Of these, well over a thousand are international troops from the United States, Great Britain, Sweden and Norway.

In addition to the Army, troops from the Air Force and the Border Guard also take part in the exercises.

Foreign troops are equipped with, for example, Warrior and CV90 assault armor and heavy MLRS rocket launchers.