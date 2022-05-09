Lapland Saariselkä Kuukkeli shopping center burned with reindeer in the middle of the winter season and the ski resort was left without a grocery store – now operations are up and running again in the summer

Merchant Antero Ylävaara has a heavy and busy winter in Saariselkä, Inari. Kuukkel’s operations in temporary facilities have gradually gained momentum.

Good news From Saariselkä: the Kuukkeli shopping center, known to many Lapland tourists, is back in operation.

The fire destroyed the traditional Kuukkeli shopping center in Saariselkä, Inari, in the winter, but now it is operating in temporary premises again.

“The expectations for the summer are already in mind,” says Kuukkel’s retailer Antero Ylävaara by phone from Saariselkä.

Behind it is a heavy and busy spring winter.

I heard the fire coincided with the start of the busiest winter season. The ski holiday week for southern Finns had just begun when fire destroyed a 2,700-square-foot mall on February 21st.

The fire was estimated to have started at the building’s electrical main center. According to Ylävaara, the fire caused damage of up to ten million euros.

The shopping center housed Saariselkä’s only grocery store, as well as a pharmacy, post office and Matkahuolto. Alko, a equipment and cottage rental company and a souvenir shop also operated in the same premises.

The merchant was able to arrange temporary premises for the shopping center in the empty shopping center Siula, about 150 meters from the former store.

Trade opened in temporary premises on March 31, but the best winter season managed to pass Kuukkel.

“The deal was closed for 38 days. The season was already starting to fade away when the store opened. It was still Easter, ”says Ylävaara.

“However, people were unaware of what kind of trade here is in the temporary premises. After all, there was once a small store of 190 square meters, and customers might think they were going to that small space. Uncertainties had a detrimental effect on sales. ”

The 1,500-square-meter temporary space on the three floors of the Siula building is smaller than before, but still reasonable according to Ylävaara.

There is 700 square meters of space on the middle floor for the grocery store. The shopping center also has accommodation rental, Saariselkä Central Rental, Bicycle Rental, Alko and postal and Matkahuolto services. A shop for non-edible goods will also open upstairs at the beginning of the summer.

Merchant according to the restaurant could not accommodate the temporary premises, but there is still a bakery and a kitchen where pizzas and food are sold along.

Kuukkeli can operate in temporary facilities until the end of September 2023.

According to Ylävaara, the planning of the new retail property has now started. The new shopping center will be built on the same plot as the old one.

Russian however, the attack on Ukraine is felt until Saariselkä. Building material prices have risen and general uncertainty may be reflected in international tourism.

“A tourist does not go into uncertainty. That is a big risk right now. We are 30 kilometers from the Russian border, and when you look at it from all over the world, the reaction may be that this is on the border, ”Ylävaara ponders.

“Joining NATO will probably reduce fear, but in the beginning there can be a variety of challenges that will rise to the news and affect the willingness to enter.”

Now once the temporary store is up and running, the merchant plans to take a couple of weeks off and sit back.

“That fire is something you can’t control yourself and it has to be accepted as happening. Now, of course, you can consider things from a clean slate. This is a zero situation and it also requires action, ”says the merchant.

“Of course, we are looking forward to the summer. That it would become at least like last year. There may not be a big rise now because people are going abroad too. If we get to last year, that’s good. ”