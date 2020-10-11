Lapland Rovaniemi, which is dependent on tourism, was already indebted to the coronavirus: in Lapland, there is tension over how deep the municipal economy will collapse

“By no means do municipalities want to be dependent on state contributions, not even in a corona situation,” says Jaana Koskela of the Lapland Association.

Lapin municipalities are terrified to see what a notch the decline in international tourism will bring to the municipal economy. There may be a big bump ahead in a situation that didn’t go well before the coronary crisis.

“There is no buffer, not in almost any municipality in Lapland,” says the acting director of the Lapland Federation. liaison director Mervi Nikander.

Seven of Lapland’s municipalities applied to the state for a discretionary increase in the state’s share already a year ago. Only one of them received the grant, Savukoski.

There were ten applicants this year. This means that every second municipality in Lapland is struggling with an economic crisis that cannot be overcome without help.

Rovaniemi, The only big city in Lapland, was among the applicants on both occasions. It has been struggling with a difficult economic situation for a long time.

“More has been eaten than has been earned,” sums up the new mayor, who started in May Ulla-Kirsikka Vainio.

The high cost of eating has been due in part to the fact that a large number of people have moved quickly from the rest of Lapland to the city, for whom schools and services have had to be built.

The income side, on the other hand, has not developed at the same pace. There is no large-scale industry or mine in Rovaniemi. People get their bread from service industries as salespeople, nurses, and teachers.

Many jobs are related to tourism, where not everyone has enough jobs for the whole year. There are a lot of low-income people, and at the same time there are a lot of people who need services.

“If you think about the last ten years, Rovaniemi has built perhaps too much on tourism. Now that a big boost has taken place in this sector, it is having an exceptional effect on the municipal economy, ”says Vainio.

Tourists on a pedestrian street in Rovaniemi last December.­

About tourism has become the most important or almost the most important industry for many Lapland municipalities. In addition to Rovaniemi, this has been particularly evident in Kittilä, Kolari, Inari, Utsjoki, Enontekiö, Muonio, Pelkosenniemi and Salla, where, thanks to tourism, people have had exceptionally good years before the corona crisis.

Mayor of Salla Erkki Parkkinen also leads the Lapland network of mayors and knows how extensively tourism is related to various issues in Lapland.

“It relates to all services. If there is no tourism, there is much less purchasing power. ”

Tourism companies have already put projects on the ice that would have lasted for years.

“Projects have been suspended or new ones have not been started. Unemployment in the construction sector has risen. ”

If international tourism stops for years, unemployment will explode and the multiplier effects will strike, Parkkinen says.

“It would reduce income as well as increase social and health problems. That would create a snowball effect. ”

Any According to Parkkinen, additional state support or funding will not stop that phenomenon.

“Additional support does not fix people’s problems when there is no real work and no self-earned income. It is important for our self-esteem and at the same time for the whole community, ”he emphasizes.

In the 1990s, Salla was at the forefront of Finnish unemployment statistics for a long time. The municipal unemployment rate fluctuated around 30% for years. Parkkinen was working in the area as a lawyer at the time and saw bankruptcies and personal tragedies.

“I hope we don’t go for similar multiplier effects now. It must be possible to maintain operations at a certain level. ”

The mayor of Rovaniemi Vainio hopes the same. Unemployment in the city reached 18 per cent in the spring but has since fallen to around 13 per cent. Right now we are living on the border – it’s hard to say where the situation will turn.

In Rovaniemi there is hope that at least a third of the normal number of tourists will be involved in Christmas tourism. According to Vainio, the last big tour operators are still waiting for the government’s guidelines on whether to allow travel.

“The rapid recovery of tourism is a matter of life for us.”

Mayor of Salla, Parkkinen, reminds that even if the tourism infrastructure, ie its functions and structures, were to survive in Lapland after a bad time, it could still be bad for tour operators.

“It’s important to get at least some of the tourists to come so that the erected system doesn’t crash.”

According to the Lapland Federation Nikander, there is great concern in Lapland about the loss of experts. If high unemployment occurs in tourism, workers in the sector will also lose their family members, who may be professionals in important sectors.

Tourism companies have already laid off their staff extensively. Nikander says the layoffs have caused social harm.

“Entrepreneurs have reported mental health and alcohol problems to staff. They are worried about whether the municipalities will be able to respond to this, because it is a valuable workforce for them. ”

Wholly Lapland’s livelihood does not depend on tourism. Nikander points out that more than half of Lapland’s GDP is generated in industry, mainly in the forest and steel industries and mining.

“Thanks to international tourism, the diversification of the economic structure has started well in a strong industrial area in Meri-Lapland. The fresh tourist area is being hit hard by this loss. ”

The Corona Spring brought one positive signal to Lapland: during the first half of the year, income migration increased in almost all municipalities in Lapland. This means that more people moved to the municipalities than left. Net migration was also positive in 13 municipalities.

“Eastern Lapland, for example, which has long suffered from structural change and emigration, won the move.”

Small however, the light spots do not help in the overall picture, Nikander says. All the cities of Lapland have made a negative result for several years.

Rovaniemi alone is responsible for a third of Lapland’s municipal economy and is struggling with serious economic problems. The city of Rovaniemi, with its organizations of more than 3,000 employees, is the largest employer in Lapland.

State contributions already form a large part of the income of many Lapland municipalities. The share varies according to the Lapland Association’s municipal and strategy expert Jaana Koskelan from more than 20% to as much as 50%.

“In Ranua, the amount of the state contribution is the largest in the municipal budget. By no means do municipalities want to be dependent on state contributions, not even in a corona situation. Vitality comes from somewhere else. ”