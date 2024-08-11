Sunday, August 11, 2024
Lapland | Northern Lapland smells of smoke – Rescue Service: The cause is wildfires in Russia

August 11, 2024
Lapland | Northern Lapland smells of smoke – Rescue Service: The cause is wildfires in Russia
According to Lapland's rescue service, several reports of the smell of smoke have been made in the area of ​​Inari municipality in recent days.

Russian the smell of smoke from wildfires is carried to the Finnish side of Northern Lapland.

Several reports of the smell of smoke have been made in the area of ​​Inari municipality in recent days, the Lapland rescue service informs.

The smell of smoke comes from wildfires located about 125 kilometers east of the Finnish border in the Murmansk region. The change in wind direction has carried the smell of smoke especially to the area of ​​Inari and Utsjoki municipalities.

“There are no known wildfires in the area of ​​Inari municipality. However, the situation is being closely monitored,” says the on-duty chief of the Lapland Rescue Service Mika Hyvärinen in the bulletin.

It is estimated that the terrain in the northern Lapland region will become even drier during the coming week, which increases the risk of wildfires.

