Friday, November 25, 2022
Lapland | Kaamos starts at Utsjoki – the sun will rise next time after mid-January

November 25, 2022
In Finland, we are now living in the darkest time of the year. In Lapland it means kaamos.

Polar night begins on Friday in the northernmost part of Finland at Utsjoki, when the upper edge of the sun’s disc sinks below the horizon. The next time the sun will rise above the horizon in Utsjoki will be almost two months from now, on January 17, 2023.

The kamos, also called the polar night, is a period that occurs north of the Arctic Circle. During that time, the sun does not rise above the horizon at all during the whole day. During Kaamos, the days are dark, and it starts to get dark in Utsjoki, for example, shortly after noon.

