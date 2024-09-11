Lapland | In Inari, several wildfires are extinguished throughout the night

Lapland|The calm of the winds has made extinguishing work easier.

In Inari In Lapland, the extinguishing of wildfires continues. The rescue service of Lapland informs that the wildfire of approximately 11 hectares in Sevettijärvi has been contained and the wildfire of approximately 8 hectares in Kirakkajärvi is currently not spreading.

The calm of the winds has made it easier to extinguish the fire, which the rescue service and the auxiliary department of the Finnish Defense Forces continue throughout the night.

In addition, efforts have been made to contain the third 6.5-hectare wildfire in the terrain of Åland that came to light in the afternoon. Rescue personnel were on their way to the fire area late on Wednesday.

The rescue service says it has strengthened its resources from Rovaniemi, Pelkosenniemi and Savukoski. In addition, it has requested about 20 reinforcements for Thursday from the rescue services of North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu.

Rescue service of Lapland reminds in its announcement that a wildfire warning is in effect in Inari, so any kind of open fire is prohibited.

The duty chief of the rescue service Markus Aarto previously suggested to STT that the fires were started by bonfires or other human activities. There is no definite information yet, but according to him, often when investigating fire areas, you come across a campfire base.

– There is no other reasonable explanatory factor, and there are a lot of people on the move during the autumn season, says Aarto.

On Wednesday, the rescue service described the fires as exceptionally large and their timing as unusually late in autumn. The first snow may fall in northernmost Lapland as early as September.