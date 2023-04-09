Lapland | A train hit a snowmobile

According to VR, the snowmobiler was not injured.

Train collided with a snowmobiler on Saturday evening in Pello, Lapland.

A night train on its way from Kolar to Helsinki collided with a snowmobile south of Pello, VR’s communications say. The accident happened on Saturday evening after half past nine.

According to VR, the sledder was not injured in the accident. The snowmobile broke down.

The train continued its journey about an hour behind schedule.