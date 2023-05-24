Lapinlahti Hospital | Helsinki proposes a tie-up: The real estate giant would get land from Kalasatama because it suffered a loss earlier

Helsinki proposes that real estate giant Nrep be given land in Kalasatama as compensation for the previous disappointment in the development of the Lapinlahti hospital.

22.5. 16:05 | Updated 11:15

Helsinki the city is about to hand over a large block area in Kalasatama to the Danish real estate developer Nrepi.

The area named Koksikortel is to be handed over to Nrep as compensation for the fact that Nrep won the planning competition organized earlier for the Lapinlahti hospital area.

The office holders’ presentation to the city environment board is that to reserve the Koksikatu triangle for the Nordic Nrep, “there are grounds for a direct reservation”.

The block area of ​​Kalasatama would be reserved for Nrep for the office space and accommodation project until the end of 2025. The surface area of ​​the area is approximately 6,800 square meters.

Three lots are assigned to the block in the site plan. Its current office building right is 7,800 floor square meters and residential building right is 14,300 floor square meters.

To the block has previously been reserved for residential construction. However, according to city officials, the use of the area must be reconsidered, because Koksikortteli is close to the planned event area in Suvilahti.

According to the proposal, the noise would disturb living.

Kalasatama the transfer of the area would act as a compensation to Nrep for the failure of the first design competition for the Lapinlahti hospital.

In 2019, the city organized a two-phase idea competition to sell the hospital buildings in Lapinlahti.

In the second stage of the competition, only Nrepi’s proposal remains Lapland’s spring. The competition’s evaluation team saw the proposal as meeting the competition’s goals well.

In addition to the renovation of hospital buildings, the competition proposal included a proposal for new construction in the Lapinlahti area. About 15,000 floor square meters would have been newly built.

About that however, great political differences arose. He was the mayor of Helsinki at the time Jan Vapaavuori (kok) took the situation of Nrepi and Lapinlahti to the high city council, bypassing the board responsible for the matter.

In the end, Vapaavuori suffered a considerable loss, and the city government rejected the proposal in June 2020. After leaving the position of mayor, Vapaavuori has worked as an advisor to Nrep.

An investigation was launched into the turmoil. And as a result of that investigation, Nrep would now be assigned a reservation from outside the Lapinlahti hospital area.

According to the office holders’ presentation, it would be justified because Nrep, as the only participant, eventually won the competition for the renewal of the Lapinlahti hospital area.

Tuesday In the presentation coming to the city environmental board, it is emphasized that “the city should commit to promoting demanding real estate development projects as far as possible based on the competition programs it approves and the competitions it organizes”.

According to the proposal, it would be in the city’s interest that “entities participating in demanding competitions feel that they can trust that a bid in accordance with the competition program and leading to a win in the competition will lead to a positive result”.

However, if Nrep decided to withdraw from the Lapinlahti project, the Koksikorttel reservation would expire. Unless the withdrawal was caused by the city. If, on the other hand, the city decided to proceed in Lapinlahti without Nrep, the intended reservation for Kalasatama would remain valid.

No would be willing to build an office building in Koksikortteli, which he named the Woods concept. The basic principle would be that the tenant pays for the facilities or workstations that are needed at any given time.

At street level, there would be lobby spaces open to everyone, possibly café and restaurant spaces. In addition to the offices, the block would have about 12,000 square meters of accommodation.

Read more: Nrep attracted Mayor Vapaavuori to its ranks in the restaurant Savoy’s cabinet: This is a Nordic real estate giant that is looking for properties in Helsinki for investment money

Read more: The Lapinlahti plan failed in the city council – Mayor Vapaavuori: “The city decided not to follow its own previous decisions