The eleventh edition of the WEC championship will officially get underway on March 18, with numerous changes on the starting grid both as regards the participating teams and the riders. Among the latter, the most recent news concerns the departure of the Frenchman Nicolas Lapierreone of the most present in the history of this category, born in 2012. After making his debut that year, the 38-year-old has always taken part in all Seasons carried out since then, graduating champion with Alpine in 2016 and 2018-19, in both cases in the LMP2 class. Having become Director of the Cool Racing team in 2021, precisely in the year of his passage to HyperCar, Lapierre has however decided to devote more time to managing the Swiss team in view of the upcoming world championship.

For this reason, and for the first time in his career, the Frenchman will not take part in the WEC championship. In any case, the declared objective of the four-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (always in the LMP2 class) will be to get back on track in 2024as well as participating in test sessions planned for this year with an ORECA-derived Alpine prototype: “This year I have a lot to do with my Cool Racing team – explained to Autosport – we are preparing two LMP2 cars in ELMS, and we hope to race at Le Mans as well. This year I will be racing in Asian Le Mans, European Le Mans Series and Le Mans. I am still in close contact with Alpine, I will participate in the development of the car when the LMDh arrives. This will keep me busy. It’s still a bit early to talk about my return to the Alpine Hypercar line-up in 2024, but the plan is definitely that“.