Yair wrote on the X platform: “Members of Knesset from Likud, Shas and United Torah Judaism, you are complicit in the greatest disaster in the history of the country. This is the moment when you must remember: you did not swear allegiance to Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) but to the State of Israel.”

Yair continued: “For the sake of the families and for the sake of the IDF soldiers, you must demand a hostage deal and say clearly that if it is not achieved, you will not be able to continue to be part of the coalition.”

The Israeli opposition leader accused Netanyahu of fabricating the Philadelphi Corridor issue to thwart a deal that could lead to the collapse of his government.

Lapid had previously said that the government had abandoned Israel and must be replaced, and accused the government of not having a plan for the second day of the Gaza war and not managing it strategically.