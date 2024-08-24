“Prime Minister, go to Cairo yourself. Don’t send anyone. You have to make a deal now,” Lapid said at the protest rally.

Cairo is currently hosting a new round of stalled negotiations aimed at ending the war and striking a prisoner exchange deal.

Lapid accused Netanyahu of stalling on a deal in order to protect himself by preserving the ruling coalition, in an interview with The Times of Israel on Thursday.

One of the points of contention in the talks was Netanyahu’s insistence on an Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

Speaking to The Times of Israel, Lapid said that “completing the hostage deal is much more important than maintaining the so-called Philadelphi Corridor.”

Netanyahu is under pressure from two sides: the opposition and the hostages’ families to strike a deal, and his far-right government partners, who have threatened to leave the ruling coalition if he agrees to the deal, effectively meaning the government’s downfall.

How are the negotiations going?