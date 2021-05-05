This time Benjamin Netanyahu did not live up to his reputation as a “political wizard” and was unable to pull a rabbit out of the hat that would allow him to form a government. After four elections in less than two years, the political blockade in Israel is maintained and Netanyahu could lose his prime ministerial seat for the first time since 2009. All eyes are on Yair Lapid, the person who obtained the most support and was appointed by Reuven Rivlin to attempt to form a government alliance. Netanyahu admitted his failure three minutes before midnight and blamed Naftali Bennet, leader of Yamina’s far-right, for blocking the option of a great alliance of right-wing, right-wing and religious parties and betting on a “dangerous left-wing government.” . Bennet himself also ran as a candidate, but ultimately only received the support of his own party, Yamina.

After the round of consultations carried out by the president between the different political parties with parliamentary representation, Lapid obtained the support of the 56 deputies of Yesh Atid, Kahol Lavan, New Hope, Yisrael Beiteinu, Meretz, the Labor and five of the six representatives of the Joint Arab List. Netanyahu’s loyalist bloc, made up of Likud, United Torah Judaism, Shas and Religious Zionism, recommended that Rivlin give the mandate directly to parliament. The Islamist Raam party, turned into the true hinge formation, did not support anyone, but insisted that it will support any candidate who needs his four seats to govern and agrees to negotiate their demands.

Sources consulted by the newspaper ‘Haaretz’, assured that the most probable scenario is that of the formation of a government of national unity between Lapid and Bennet. He would be a rotating executive and, according to the details that have been leaked to the press, it will be Bennet who will occupy the prime minister’s seat in the first place. The ultra-nationalist politician himself declared after his meeting with Rivlin that “with God’s help we will form a good government.” In a poll conducted by Channel 13, 43% of those surveyed were in favor of this alliance.

Throughout the week, as Netanyahu’s plans thickened, Lapid declared that “the time has come for a new government. This is a historic opportunity to break down the barriers that divide Israeli society, to unite the religious and the laity, the left, the right and the center. A message that was not accepted by the ultra-Orthodox parties that remain loyal to Netanyahu and distrust a secular politician who has always lashed out against the privileges of the religious.

New elections



In the new scenario that is drawn in the Israeli political panorama, Netanyahu would leave power for the first time since 2009 and the Likud, the most voted force, would become the main opposition party. “Bibi (nickname by which the prime minister is known) is probably not prime minister, but this does not mean the end of his political career, far from it,” considers Meir Margalit, activist and former Israeli politician and author of books such as’ Jerusalem, the impossible city. ‘ Margalit anticipates that “a possible government between Lapid and Bennet cannot last more than six months, especially with the Likud pressing from the opposition. In six months we will be back at the polls ».

This activist of Argentine origin recalls that Israel comes out of this pandemic year with a complicated economic outlook and a national deficit of 13 percent, which will force strong cuts in areas such as education, social assistance or culture and this will cause strong malaise that will drive people to the streets. “The difference will be that this time the Likud voters will come out, who are many more and more violent, they do have the ability to paralyze the country,” says Margalit.

A period of 28 days is opened for Lapid to achieve what seems an impossible mission in Israel, add 61 seats in the chamber.