The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South Korean president and his government an “idiot,” a “lackey” and a “lapdog” of the United States, state media reported on Thursday. Kim Yo Jong’s tirade responds to South Korean government statements this week about possible new unilateral sanctions against the North for its recent missile fire.

“This disgusting act further demonstrates that the South Korean group is a lapdog and lackey of the United States.“Kim said in a statement published by the state news agency KCNA.

Pyongyang’s texts often write South Korea with a lowercase “s”, in apparent disregard: “I wonder what ‘sanctions’ the South Korean group, which is nothing more than a wild dog running towards a bone thrown by the United States will recklessly impose” on the North, he added.

The image shows the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un (r), and his younger sister Kim Yo-jong (i).

Kim’s sister accused South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol of creating a “dangerous situation” and compared him unfavorably to his more talkative predecessor Moon Jae-in. With it, she assured her, Seoul was “not targeted” by Pyongyang. “I wonder why the South Korean population continues to passively contemplate these acts of the ‘government’ of Yoon Suk-yeol and other idiots“, he added.

The consideration of new South Korean sanctions comes after Friday’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the latest in a record-breaking series of weapons tests conducted by Pyongyang this year. The United States and South Korea say this barrage of fire leads to the country’s seventh nuclear test.

These abrupt personal attacks on other leaders are not uncommon in North Korea. Before he was nominated for the White House, Pyongyang described current US President Joe Biden as a “mad dog” who “must be beaten to death with a stick.” He also referred to his predecessor Donald Trump as a “crazy old American.”

