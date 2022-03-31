He scored in the decisive match and is now preparing for the qualification play-off

Genoa – Gianluca Lapadula he could be the only Italian qualified to the next World Cup. The former Genoa striker scored in the decisive match against Paraguay: it ended 2-0 for Peru, a goal by Lapa and Yotun, another player who was targeted by the Grifone a few years ago.

Now the play-off with the winner of Australia-United Arab Emirates becomes decisive: Peru in fact finished in fifth place and has this chance to play. The one that does not have two big names like Colombia and Chile, already eliminated.

Lapadula played for Genoa between 2017 and 2019, two seasons certainly not exciting: 38 appearances and 8 goals in total. Then the experiences with Lecce and Benevento, currently in Serie B

