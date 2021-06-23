A goal and an assist. And now Peru has found its new idol: Gianluca Lapadula. The Benevento striker found his first goal with the South American national team in his seventh appearance and did so by determining the 2-2 final against Ecuador on the third day of the group stage of the America’s Cup.

South America thus discovers Gianluca the Peruvian, owner for the third consecutive time. The coach Gareca does not give up his generosity and is repaid. Ecuador escapes 2-0 in the first half (own goal by Tapia and goal by Preciado), Lapadula works to mend and in five minutes at the dawn of the second half he does the big job. First scoring with a left diagonal, a perfect shot with a precise conclusion to cross. And then offering Carrillo a ball to push into the net. Goals and assists. Decisive to keep Peru in the running for a place in the quarterfinals of the America’s Cup (Friday closes with Venezuela, just don’t lose). And so the fans went wild on social media: “Lapadula te amo!”, “LapaGOL”, “Te quiero mucho Lapadula”, “Eres el amor de mi vida”, “Lapa idolo”.