Playoff, in the preliminary round at Del Duca the former AC Milan player decides with a goal at the end of the first half. The interventions of the goalkeeper of the Campania Paleari were also decisive

Who if not him? The man of the three promotions in his career, the top scorer, the expert tip. Benevento passes 1-0 at Ascoli, reaches the playoff semifinal against Pisa and thanks the usual Lapadula, twelve goals this season and a three-point header to make the fans dream. The former Pescara striker is not seen for 37 ‘, but Del Duca freezes at the first chance. Benevento ahead thanks to him and a super Paleari, at least two decisive interventions. Bianconeri out.

LAPA GOAL – Ready, go and it’s Ascoli right away. The hosts teased the bells a couple of times with long range attempts and insidious headers. Maistro, among the best of him, engages Paleari from outside in the 23rd minute with a nice right, but the ball ends up in the corner. After the attempts of Botteghin and Maistro again, however, Benevento took the lead with Lapadula: Letizia made herself twenty meters of field and unloaded the ball on the left. Masciangelo, with a delicate and precise southpaw, serves the bomber in the center of the area, who puts Leali with a header. In his career ‘Lapa’ has already scored three promotions: San Marino (2011/12, from the second to the first division), Teramo (From C to B, later revoked) and Pescara with 30 goals (from B to A). Now try again with Benevento, which in the last 5 games had won only once. See also MotoE | There is also Mugello in the 2022 calendar

PALEARS – The recovery proceeds as expected. Benevento takes advantage of some counterattacks and the flashes of its best men (good performance by Tello, always dangerous ball and chain), with Ascoli trying in every way to conquer the fort set up by Caserta. At 69 ‘Bidaoui tries from outside, but the shot is weak. At 15 ‘from the end Sottil let Salvi and Paganini enter, but the most sensational opportunity happened on Dionisi’s head in the 85th minute. A close header and a miracle by Paleari, who among other things is repeated in the 92nd minute after a cross shot by Saric from the left. Benevento loses Letizia due to injury (who came out in tears), but keeps the fort. At 96 ‘Ascoli also remains in 10 for the red direct to Dionisi. Campani ahead. On 17 May they will play the first leg at home against Pisa, on 21 the return. The Serie A dream is still alive. See also Playoff, the championship final is still between Perugia and Civitanova

May 13 – 10:44 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lapadula #goal #Benevento #blitz #Ascoli #home #semifinal #Pisa