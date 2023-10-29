Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The Congolese striker, Laba Kodjo, the Al Ain striker, caught the attention with the “double” he scored against the “Emirates Falcons”, in the “sixth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, to be the top scorer in the tournament early with 6 goals, and he also officially entered the “ADNOC Professional League” list. Centenary” in the “professional” competitions, after raising his tally to “100 goals”, with 92 goals in the league, where he became the third all-time top scorer for “Al-Zaeem” in the tournament, and he needs only 3 goals to catch up with the historical record of Asamoah Gyan, the team’s best foreign scorer, and second. The best scorer in the history of “Violet” in the league, in addition to 7 goals in the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup,” and one goal in the “Super Cup,” and in the rest of the competitions, Laba scored 8 goals with “Al-Zaeem” in the President’s Cup, bringing the total to 108 goals. , in all local tournaments during 119 matches, in addition to 3 goals in the AFC Champions League this season.

In the league, Laba reached the “18th double” in his career, a number that is unique to the “Togolese legend”, who arrives and tours our stadiums in the “Al-Zaeem” shirt, and is close to setting an unprecedented historical record that he is expected to reach by the end of the season, to become the legendary and historic top scorer. For the eye, whether among foreigners or citizens, whose top scorer is Ahmed Abdullah, with 117 goals.

Laba tipped the balance in Al Ain’s favor by scoring two goals in the first half against the Emirates, and he gave an exemplary performance throughout the match, in addition to his skill in implementing the coach’s instructions, whether by leaving his position, and falling behind to the middle of the field, to play defensive roles, or leaving space for the sides, and those coming from behind, to withdraw the opponent’s defence. .

The season’s matches so far have witnessed Laba firing 31 shots, including 12 on goal, 16 away from the goalposts and the crossbar, and 3 shots that were intercepted defensively, making him the player with the most shots in our league.

Al Ain coach Alfred Schroeder, the Dutchman, expressed his happiness with what Laba has achieved with Al-Zaeem this season, as he ranked as the top scorer with 6 goals from 6 matches, in addition to scoring 3 goals in the Asian Champions League. He stressed that Laba is an indispensable scorer and is considered one of the top scorers in the tournament. The most important element of the team, on and off the field. He is a leader who can use his abilities for the sake of the team.

He added: “I am happy with what Laba is providing for the team. He scored two goals against the Emirates in a match that was not easy, and he deserves that, as he also played a major role from a tactical standpoint, because good defense begins with attack, and he applies that principle effectively.”

Lapa goals

League: 92

Abu Dhabi Islamic Cup: 7

Super Cup: 1

President’s Cup: 8

Asian Champions: 3