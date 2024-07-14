Russia will respond to the deployment of US long-range missiles in Europe by targeting facilities in the EU, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday, July 13. The Kremlin had already condemned the US decision on Thursday and denounced a return to “the Cold War” amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
